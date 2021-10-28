Oklahoma moved forward with Grant’s lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-to-3 decision, lifted stays of execution that were put in place on Wednesday for Grant and another death row inmate, Julius Jones, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
Oklahoma has historically had one of the nation’s busiest death chambers, but problematic lethal injections in 2014 and 2015 led to a de facto moratorium. Richard Glossip was just hours from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they received the wrong lethal drug. It was later learned the same wrong drug had been used to execute an inmate in January 2015.
The drug mix-ups followed a botched execution in April 2014 in which inmate Clayton Lockett struggled on a gurney before dying 43 minutes into his lethal injection — and after the state’s prisons chief ordered executioners to stop.
— Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia settles in fatal police shooting
Philadelphia has agreed to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man experiencing a mental health episode whose fatal shooting by police a year ago was recorded and led to protests, an attorney said Thursday.
Neither the city nor attorneys for the family would disclose the amount of the monetary settlement.
Attorney Shaka Johnson said it was “substantial” but stressed it included an injunctive agreement that resulted in the announcement this week that the city would spend $14 million to equip all patrol officers with stun guns and require they be carried while on duty.
The Justice Department had recommended, in a review of the police department’s use of deadly force in 2015, that Philadelphia issue stun guns to all patrol officers, but that never happened, Johnson said.
The family of Wallace, 27, had made several calls for help on the day of the October 2020 shooting, some of them noting he was becoming violent as he experienced a mental health crisis. Video from officers and bystanders showed that two White police officers fired fatal shots within a minute of responding to the home in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood.
During those tense seconds, Wallace appeared to be holding a knife at his side. He ignored commands to drop the weapon.
The officers fired 14 shots, and he crumpled in the street. His mother could be seen in bystander video following Wallace and begging police not to shoot.
— Associated Press