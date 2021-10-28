Before the curtain was raised to allow witnesses to see into the execution chamber, Grant could be heard yelling, “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!” He delivered a stream of profanities before the lethal injection started. He was declared unconscious about 15 minutes after the first of three drugs was administered and declared dead about six minutes after that, at 4:21 p.m.
Someone vomiting while being executed is rare, according to observers. Michael Graczyk, a retired Associated Press reporter who has witnessed the death penalty being carried out about 450 times, said he could only recall one instance of someone vomiting while being executed.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections, attorney general and governor did not respond to questions about Grant’s reactions to the drugs.
Grant was the first person in Oklahoma to be executed since a series of flawed lethal injections in 2014 and 2015. He was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.
Oklahoma moved forward with the lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-to-3 decision, lifted stays of execution put in place Wednesday for Grant and another death-row inmate, Julius Jones, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
— Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia settles in fatal police shooting
Philadelphia has agreed to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man experiencing a mental health episode whose fatal shooting by police a year ago was recorded and led to protests, an attorney said Thursday.
Neither the city nor attorneys for the family would disclose the amount of the monetary settlement.
Attorney Shaka Johnson said it was “substantial” but stressed it included an injunctive agreement that resulted in the announcement this week that the city would spend $14 million to equip all patrol officers with stun guns and require they be carried while on duty.
The family of Wallace, 27, had made several calls for help on the day of the October 2020 shooting, some of them noting Wallace was becoming violent as he experienced a mental health crisis. Video from officers and bystanders showed that two White police officers fired fatal shots within a minute of responding to the home in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood.
The officers fired 14 shots, and he crumpled in the street.
— Associated Press