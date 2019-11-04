The 2015 law would restrict the use of instruments in dilation and evacuation abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy, except when needed to save the woman’s life or prevent a serious risk to her health. It had been on hold while the legal challenge was pending.
State numbers show nearly 7% of about 5,000 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2018 were performed using this method.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD