The company denied the allegations and admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

Endo’s Executive Vice President Matthew Maletta said in a statement that the company was pleased with the resolution.

Endo in 2016 withdrew the pain medication it produced, Opana and Opana ER, from the market and discontinued research and development into opiate drugs, Hunter said.

After a trial last summer, an Oklahoma judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay the state $465 million to address the state’s opioid crisis. The state also reached pretrial settlements totaling $355 million with two other drugmakers: Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Governor halts refu­gee resettlement

Texas will reject resettlement of new refugees, its governor said Friday, becoming the first state to publicly do so since a Trump administration executive order granted such veto power.

In a letter announcing the decision, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) argued that Texas has “carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process.”

Under the order, refugees could still make their homes in Texas — but only after settling in another state first, Abbott said.

In September, Trump gave states and localities sweeping authority to block refugee admissions by requiring their governments to consent in writing before people are allowed to arrive. So far, 42 states have agreed to accept refugees, according to a tracker maintained by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

— Reis Thebault

PENNSYLVANIA

Two charged in deer-kicking incident

Two people accused of repeatedly kicking a wounded deer in the head and pulling off its antler were charged Friday with aggravated cruelty to animals and other offenses.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed charges against Alexander Brock Smith, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, for what was described in an arrest warrant as the torture of the buck that the 17-year-old had shot and wounded.

Video of the November attack circulated quickly on social media and generated outrage, along with pressure on investigators to solve the case.

Smith was arraigned Friday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Messages were left seeking comment from attorneys for both defendants. The 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile, and court records in his case were not immediately available.

Smith’s arrest affidavit said both defendants told investigators what occurred after the 17-year-old shot the whitetail deer while hunting from a tree stand on Smith’s family property in a remote region, about 75 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Both defendants live in Brookville.

The younger defendant shot the deer at about noon on Nov. 30, and he missed as he attempted to shoot the deer a second time. The 17-year-old told investigators he did not have another round of live ammunition with him.

“He and Smith began to repeatedly kick and stomp the deer, attempting to kill the deer,” according to the police affidavit.

The deer appeared to be temporarily paralyzed and was seen on video struggling with each kick, while Smith stood on the animal’s back leg, the Game Commission charged.

The video showed the right antler was removed from the animal — it was later recovered from the 17-year-old’s home.

The deer ran off and has not been located, Game Commission spokesman Travis Lau said. Investigators searched the area and used dogs, to no avail.