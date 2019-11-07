Her release comes about one month after the state Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously to recommend that Stitt commute her sentence to time served.

Hall’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Braxton Jr., pleaded guilty to abusing the children and was released on probation after a couple of years in jail.

The disparity of the sentences outraged women’s rights groups and brought further attention to Oklahoma’s high rate of incarceration, particularly of women.

