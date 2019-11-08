The disparity of the sentences outraged women’s rights advocates and brought further attention to Oklahoma’s high rate of incarceration, particularly of women.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Thursday that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the order to commute her sentence. Her release came about a month after the state Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously to recommend that Stitt commute her sentence to time served.

AD

AD

Hall was sentenced in 2006 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children. The boyfriend, Robert Braxton Jr., pleaded guilty to abusing the children and was released on probation with the credit for the two years he already spent in jail.

While living with Braxton, Hall’s young children suffered broken bones, but no evidence ever indicated Hall committed any violence or harmed her children, said officials from the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the disproportionate sentence.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

Rape victim refuses cash to cut sentence

A Louisiana rape victim said she won’t accept a judge’s offer to reduce her assailant’s sentence if the man pays her $150,000, adding that she doesn’t want any amount of money from her attacker.

AD

“I don’t think money is going to provide any restitution for what he’s done,” the 31-year-old woman said Thursday after a court hearing. She was 15 when she was raped.

AD

State District Judge Bruce Bennett had just sentenced Sedrick Hills, 44, to 12 years in prison when he made the offer to reduce the time if the woman agreed to cash restitution.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office did not seek the compensation arrangement and that the proposition was the judge’s. Hills’s attorney, Robert Tucker, said Thursday was the first he had heard of the offer.

Hills was convicted last year of raping the woman in 2003.

— Associated Press

AD

Restaurant worker dies after breathing cleaning agent: An employee at a Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Boston died after breathing in fumes from a powerful cleaning agent at the restaurant and at least 10 people have been hospitalized, authorities said. Burlington fire officials said general manager Ryan Baldera, 32, died after being rushed to a hospital Thursday night. The sports bar is closed while the authorities continue their investigation.

— Associated Press

AD