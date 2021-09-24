“I am pleading guilty because I am in fact guilty,” Ericson said in a signed statement.
Ericson’s attorney declined comment Friday.
Federal prosecutors said Ericson livestreamed himself entering the building with other supporters of then-President Donald Trump and entering the Crypt, Rotunda, and the conference room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“While inside the Speaker’s Conference Room or other office space, the defendant took a beer out of a mini refrigerator,” according to the documents.
Ericson was arrested Jan. 23. He faces up to six months in prison when sentenced Dec. 10.