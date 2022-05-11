Oklahoman whose case led to McGirt ruling gets life sentence

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A former Oklahoma death row inmate and tribal citizen whose case led to a landmark ruling on tribal sovereignty was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a federal judge.
A federal appeals court ultimately vacated his conviction, and the state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. While his case was pending there, the court issued its landmark ruling in a similar case with a different defendant, Jimcy McGirt, which affirmed the federal appeals court ruling.
As a result, Murphy was retried in federal court and convicted in August 2021 of second-degree murder in Indian Country, murder in Indian Country in perpetration of kidnapping, and kidnapping resulting in death. The non-paroleable life sentences on each count were ordered to run concurrently.