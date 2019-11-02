Affidavits say an informant in August linked the two to Vermillion’s death and that she may have been killed to prevent her from testifying against the couple in a separate case. The document says the Andersons face drug charges in another county.
Jail records show both Andersons are in custody. An attorney listed for Brian Anderson did not immediately return a phone call Saturday for comment. No attorney is listed for Allie Anderson.
