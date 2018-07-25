SANTA ANA, Calif. — Southern California prosecutors are reviewing a probe into a decades-old murder after an attorney said she detected similarities to attacks by a notorious California serial killer.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said authorities agreed to review the conviction of William Evins in the killing of a 28-year-old woman in 1979.

Lawyer Annee Della Donna said she made the request after detecting apparent similarities in the now-deceased Evins’ case with murders by the Golden State Killer.

Prosecutors say it’s too soon to tell whether there are similarities between the cases.

Authorities in Northern California arrested 72-year-old former police officer Joseph DeAngelo in April and said they believed he was the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo is charged with 12 killings in the state in the 1970s and 1980s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.