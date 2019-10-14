The school sent an email to students last week saying the student is now working on a “Restorative Justice Plan” that includes working with the group negatively affected by his actions.
Another email titled “My Culture Is Not A Costume” warns students to avoid culturally inappropriate behavior and cites “a recent post.” It also includes tips on how to choose costumes that don’t demean others.
