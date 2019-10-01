Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly on routine patrol found Kostial’s body in mid-July near a lake about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the university. Theesfeld was arrested days later and has been in custody ever since.

The Monday court appearance was meant to be a bond hearing, but Theesfeld’s attorney, Steve Farese, withdrew the request for bond and instead used the meeting as an opportunity to once again request a psychiatric evaluation for his client.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD