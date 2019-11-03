BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two collectors said you’re the one that I want to Olivia Newton-John’s iconic “Grease” leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Julien’s Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John’s character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched $405,700 total. The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500.