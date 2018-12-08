NEW YORK — An FBI agent was shot in the shoulder Saturday in New York City during a street gunfight, police said.

The male agent was struck while on duty at 3:30 p.m. in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

FBI officials confirmed the shooting and said the agent was in stable condition at a New York hospital.

Two possible suspects are in police custody, the FBI said.

Police officials told WABC-TV that two undercover FBI agents were sitting in a car when shots were fired from a vehicle driving by, and the agents returned fire.

According to the officials, the vehicle with bullet holes was left at a body shop. One suspect drove to a nearby hospital in another vehicle, officials said.

Other details of the shooting at the corner of East 92nd Street and Avenue N were not immediately available.

The agent, whose name was not released, was taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

