NEW YORK

One dead, 11 wounded in shooting at festival

A popular community festival in Brooklyn was coming to a close when gunfire erupted, leaving one man dead and 11 others wounded, authorities said Sunday as they searched for two shooters they think were involved.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the shooting late Saturday in the borough’s Brownsville area “was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend” that involved thousands of people gathering to take part in the Old Timers Event. The crowd was dispersing when shots were fired from a playground in the park where the festival was taking place, officials said. Twelve people were hit — seven men and five women between the ages of 21 and 55. A 38-year-old man died of a bullet wound to the head. He was not immediately identified.

Six of the wounded had been released from the hospital by midday Sunday, O’Neill said.

No arrests have been made.

— Associated Press

OREGON

Body in Mont. thought to be missing toddler

Police in Medford, Ore., said Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing Oregon child.

Montana police were searching for 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Mont., after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Medford police said a boy believed to be Aiden was found in a remote area of Montana. The body was in the same area that Janiak and Salcido were seen several days earlier.

Medford police said witnesses called in tips and helped locate a remote camp thought to have been occupied by the family.

— Associated Press

1998 Ark. school shooter killed in crash: A man who was 11 years old in 1998 when he and a friend fatally shot four students and a teacher at their Arkansas middle school has died in a crash on an Arkansas highway, state police said. Drew Grant, 33, who had legally changed his name from Andrew Golden and had been living in Jackson, Mo., died about 9 p.m. Saturday, KAIT-TV reported. The vehicle he was driving crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 167 near Cave City. The driver of the second vehicle, Daniel Petty, 59, of Essex, Mo., was also killed, according to state police. Golden and Mitchell Johnson, were 11 and 13, respectively, when they set off a fire alarm on March 24, 1998, and shot at people as they left Westside Middle School in Jonesboro. They were tried as juveniles. Johnson was released in 2005, and Golden was released in 2007.

Ky. woman killed after pickup crashes into house: Police said a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home in western Kentucky. State police in Madisonville said in a news release that Mary C. Bass, 72, of Marion was pronounced dead after the crash late Saturday. A preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck driven by Christopher Hill, 43, of Marion did not stop at an intersection, drove across a lawn and into the home, according to the statement.

— From news services