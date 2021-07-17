No arrests have been made, and no further details were released Saturday.
The shooting was the latest in an epidemic of gun violence in Oregon’s largest city this year. There have been about 570 shooting incidents in Portland this year. Police have estimated that about half the shootings are gang-related.
It wasn’t clear what sparked Saturday’s shooting.
FLORIDA
Marchers protestred tide outbreak
Amid the stench of dead fish, protesters marched Saturday along Florida’s Tampa Bay to call for state assistance in dealing with a growing outbreak of harmful red tide.
More than 100 people took part in the event along the St. Petersburg waterfront carrying signs and shouting, “Save our bay, make polluters pay.”
Among other things, the protesters want Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency that would free up more resources for the bay. The St. Petersburg City Council this past week adopted a resolution calling for an emergency declaration.
The governor’s office has said such a declaration is not necessary and that sufficient money is available for the outbreak from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“This is not political,” Aimee Comlee, one of the event organizers, said. “This is life. This is water, and water is life.”
Hundreds of tons of dead marine life has been removed from Tampa Bay in recent weeks because of red tide, a toxic algae bloom that occurs naturally but is worsened by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen in the water. Many experts say blame for the outbreak rests with the old Piney Point phosphate operation in Manatee County.
California's Tamarack Fire increases in size: A nearly 2-week-old wildfire erupted in size and ferocity Friday evening in Alpine County zooming to the outskirts of Markleeville, the county seat, and has prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents and vacationers. The Tamarack Fire leaped to 6,600 acres from 500 acres overnight, according to the U.S. Forest Service's Humboldt-Toiyabe unit. About 75 firefighters were at the blaze, according to Saturday morning's update.
