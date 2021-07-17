California's Tamarack Fire increases in size: A nearly 2-week-old wildfire erupted in size and ferocity Friday evening in Alpine County zooming to the outskirts of Markleeville, the county seat, and has prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents and vacationers. The Tamarack Fire leaped to 6,600 acres from 500 acres overnight, according to the U.S. Forest Service's Humboldt-Toiyabe unit. About 75 firefighters were at the blaze, according to Saturday morning's update.