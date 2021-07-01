DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware’s capital city are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead and three other people injured.

Dover police say a group of people were gathered on South New Street when gunfire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe that at least 47 shots were fired, based on shell casings recovered at the scene.

Police said Tysean Nelson, 19, was found dead near the shooting scene.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a leg injury and drove herself to a local hospital.

A 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, large crowds began to gather around the scene. Officers from the Camden, Wyoming, Capitol, and Delaware State Police all assisted Dover police with security and crowd management.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.