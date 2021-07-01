Police said Tysean Nelson, 19, was found dead near the shooting scene.
A 40-year-old woman suffered a leg injury and drove herself to a local hospital.
A 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Shortly after the shooting occurred, large crowds began to gather around the scene. Officers from the Camden, Wyoming, Capitol, and Delaware State Police all assisted Dover police with security and crowd management.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.