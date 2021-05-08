Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass told The Fayetteville Observer no further details about the shooting were immediately available.
Vinson, who faces charges of first-degree murder and shooting a firearm into occupied property, was being held without bond, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney could could comment on her behalf.
Both women were active-duty soldiers stationed on Fort Bragg, Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, told the newspaper.
Vinson joined the Army in 2014 and her home of record was Norfolk, Virginia, according to Buccino.