One killed, eight wounded in shooting outside party in California

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting near party Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, outside a party in San Bernardino County late Friday, police said. Officers were dispatched to the scene in the city of Highland shortly before midnight and encountered a large crowd, Sgt. Equino Thomas, a spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department, wrote in an email.

Outside a business in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue, officers found one individual who had been shot and died at the scene, Thomas said. The victim’s identity was not released.

Authorities later learned of eight other shooting victims, many of whom transported themselves to local hospitals, he said. They were being treated for injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening, Thomas said.

There was no word on a suspect as of Saturday, and no arrests had been made.

Preliminary information indicated that the victims were not intentionally targeted, and that the shooting might have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room at the party, Thomas said.

Teacher on leave over offensive classwork

An Oakland County, Mich., teacher has been placed on administrative leave after she assigned classwork that depicted former president Barack Obama alongside primates.

The picture assignment asked “Which of the following are primates?” and showed the head shot of Obama, America’s first Black president, among several animals.

The Roeper School leadership acknowledged the racial offense, saying it was caught after it was distributed to its upper school class last week.

Carolyn Lett, the school’s director of diversity, said the worksheet went out May 11 and, the morning after, the school received a letter from a parent disturbed by the content of the homework.

“The following morning, we were alerted that this went out, we discussed it ourselves and immediately spoke with the teacher,” said Lett, who has worked at the school for 29 years. “This is not anything we’ve seen before and nothing we’re used to.”

The worksheet went out to two introduction to biology classes, to a total of about 30 students. It was incorporated into a 130-page lesson plan, originally from Duke University, titled, “Apes, monkeys, and lemurs, an introduction to primates.”

Man dies in half-marathon: A 30-year-old man crossing the finish line of a Brooklyn half-marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, officials in New York said. The runner was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, fire department spokesperson Frank Dwyer said. It was unclear what caused the runner to collapse, though a statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners said it happened after the man finished the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half.

