One killed in Sacramento shooting

One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said. Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. Monday after a club let out patrons. The four wounded people were taken to hospitals and reported in stable condition, police said. The person killed was identified by the coroner's office as Gregory Grimes, police said.

Grimes, 31, was a former football star from Inderkum High School and Boise State University. He had returned to coach at the high school after college and last year started a staffing company, the Sacramento Bee reported.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, told the newspaper that her son was killed leaving the Mix nightclub, and she does not believe he was targeted.

Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects.

It was second shooting in the downtown area of Sacramento this year. Six people were killed and 12 wounded in an April shooting between rival gangs.

In that shooting, 100 shots were fired as people left bars and nightclubs in the downtown area, which is just blocks from the Capitol.

— Associated Press

Missing Canadian girl found as suspect held

A 13-year-old girl missing from Edmonton, Alberta, for more than a week has been found in Oregon, and the man accused of kidnapping her is detained in jail, authorities said Monday.

FBI agents on Saturday helped arrest Noah Madrano, 41, on accusations of luring the girl from Canada to the United States, an email from the media office of the FBI in Portland said.

The girl from the Canadian city of Edmonton was found in Oregon City, a suburb of Portland. Madrano was being held on state charges, the email said.

Madrano was at the Clackamas County Jail on accusations of rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to jail records. Oregon City police spokesman Matt Paschall said Madrano is being held on no bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement that the girl went missing June 24. An investigation by the Edmonton Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Oregon City police and the FBI located the girl and the man on Saturday, the statement said.

Her family was notified Saturday morning and arrangements were made to return the girl to her family, the statement said.

— Associated Press

