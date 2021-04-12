The Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at the school around 3:15 p.m.

“Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired,” the post said. “A Knoxville Police officer was struck at least one time and transported to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life threatening. One male was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span. Those earlier shootings did not take place in the school, according to a story in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

— Associated Press

NEBRASKA

State ordered to move prisoner for abortion

A federal judge on Monday granted a Nebraska prisoner’s request for an abortion and ordered state officials to transport her to a clinic so she can get the procedure on Tuesday, but the inmate will have to pay for the procedure herself and cover the state’s costs to transport and guard her.

Prison officials had previously rejected the woman’s request for an abortion, prompting her to file a civil rights lawsuit on Friday with support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bataillon ordered prison officials to transport the inmate to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Lincoln for “informed consent” counseling on Monday, as required by state law, and back to the clinic on Tuesday to have the procedure done.

The ruling came after state attorneys and the ACLU struck an agreement where prison officials would drive the inmate to her appointments, but the inmate would pay $355 to pay the state for the cost of transporting and guarding her. The agreement also requires Planned Parenthood to confirm in writing that it won’t bill the state for the procedure.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) is an outspoken abortion opponent who opposes using taxpayer dollars to directly or even indirectly pay for abortions. In 2018, Ricketts successfully changed the state budget to effectively bar Planned Parenthood from getting federal family planning dollars that were administered by the state.

The 22-year-old inmate was 15 weeks and 6 days pregnant as of Monday. According to her lawsuit, she arrived at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York on Feb. 18 to serve a 26-month sentence.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

2 ex-soldiers charged in death of colleague

Two former soldiers have been indicted on charges including murder in the death of another soldier who was found stabbed to death in his room on a Georgia military base, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Byron Booker, 28, of Ludowici, and Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, are charged in the June 2020 death of 24-year-old Austin J. Hawk at the U.S. Army’s Fort Stewart.

The indictment says the two men conspired to retaliate against Hawk for reporting Booker to Army leadership for “poor leadership, poor military performance, and maltreatment of subordinates” and for reporting Brown for using drugs. In mid-June, Booker and Brown discussed Brown providing Booker with a key to Hawk’s room so he “could enter without authority and ‘silence’ Specialist Hawk,” the indictment says.

Booker left his home in Ludowici on June 17, purposely leaving his cellphone at home to create an alibi and avoid detection by law enforcement, and drove to a parking lot near Fort Stewart, the indictment says. He entered the Army post and walked about a mile to Hawk’s barracks. He then “stabbed, cut and slashed” Hawk, the indictment says.