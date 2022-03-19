The jury will now decide whether Resiles should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

During a 2016 hearing, Resiles unlocked his shackles and fled from a hearing, running down the courthouse stairs to an awaiting car. He was recaptured after a six-day manhunt.

His case again gained national attention in December when his first trial for the Su slaying ended in an unusual mistrial. The jury announced it had convicted him of manslaughter, but the jury forewoman then said she disagreed with the verdict. She said she believed he was guilty of murder.