Defense attorney Don Samuel repeatedly reminded the jurors that the case boils down to about 6 or 7 seconds that Olsen had to react as Hill charged at him.

Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex. Hill, an Air Force veteran, had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

A grand jury indicted Olsen about a year after the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.