DAVENPORT, Iowa — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with killing a high school girl in Iowa more than 40 years ago.

Jury selection was completed Tuesday for the trial of Jerry Burns, 66, of Manchester. He’s accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.