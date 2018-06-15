NEWARK, N.J. — Transit officials in New Jersey are praising an agreement to put $600 million toward the replacement of a century-old rail bridge.

But the project still needs federal dollars to go forward.

The state approved the agreement this week for the estimated $1.5 billion Portal North bridge project over the Hackensack River. It’s a source of delays for tens of thousands of rail commuters into and out of New York when it fails to close properly after opening to allow boats to pass under.

Pre-construction began months ago. But the project took a hit earlier this year when federal regulators downgraded its rating, making it more difficult to get federal funding.

Officials are hoping the commitment from New Jersey will boost the project’s rating.

