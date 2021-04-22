The woman developed a “rare but serious blood clot in combination with very low platelets,” OHA said in a statement.
Health officials did not release any further details, including the date the woman got the vaccine or where in Oregon she lived.
Until the investigation is complete, it’s not certain that her death is related to the vaccine, the agency said.
Federal and state agencies paused the J&J vaccine rollout on April 13 due to concerns about blood clots.
Federal officials already were examining six reports of the unusual clots, including a death, out of more 8 million Americans given the one-dose vaccination so far. The CDC also told Texas health authorities Thursday that a woman in that state was hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with J&J vaccine recipients.
A government advisory committee on vaccines is expected to meet Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the J&J vaccine.