DeWeese said the attendant declined and claims he implied that he did not want to provide DeWeese with an opportunity to set fires or commit other crimes.
DeWeese said the situation was offensive. He is the director of volunteer recruitment for the Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program for students between kindergarten and 12th grade.
“I’m an educator,” DeWeese said. “A father. A member of the community.”
The gas station’s owner did not return a request for comment by The Oregonian.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Oregonian/OregonLive.