OREGON CITY, Ore. — An Oregon man who decapitated his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store holding her head has been committed to a state mental hospital.

Clackamas County Judge Robert Herndon ruled Tuesday that Joshua Lee Webb qualified for a plea of guilty by reason of insanity because of a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The judge noted that Webb still hears voices despite a year on anti-psychotic medications.

Tina Webb’s headless body was discovered by her daughter who had arrived at the family home in Colton, Oregon for a Mother’s Day celebration.

Joshua Webb’s dog was also stabbed to death.

Webb was arrested at a grocery store in nearby Estacada, Oregon after he walked in holding his mother’s head and then stabbed an employee multiple times.

That man survived.

