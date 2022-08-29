Worker confronted Oregon supermarket shooter, police say

Gift Article Share

Police: Store worker tried to fight gunman Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An employee who was killed in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Ore., attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, probably preventing more deaths, authorities said Monday. The 66-year-old employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., of Bend, was hailed as a hero by police at a news conference. Surrett and a customer, 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett, also of Bend, were killed Sunday evening. Two others were injured.

“Mr. Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible event,” Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said.

Police said Monday the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was near an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun. Police identified the gunman as Ethan Blair Miller, 20, of Bend.

The gunman lived in an apartment complex behind the Forum Shopping Center. Witnesses said he began shooting Sunday evening as soon as he left the complex and continued firing as he entered the shopping complex’s parking lot and then went into the Safeway.

Bennett was killed at the store’s entrance, police said, and the shooter then moved through the aisles “spraying shots” from the rifle until Surrett confronted him in the back of the store in the produce section. The entire incident — from the first 911 calls to officers discovering the suspect dead in the store — unfolded in four minutes, Miller said.

Authorities later found three Molotov cocktails and a sawed-off shotgun in the shooter’s car. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called in to sweep the store, the car and the suspect’s apartment for explosives, authorities said, forcing the evacuation of eight surrounding apartments Monday morning.

— Associated Press

Flooding in Jackson less severe than feared

A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city Monday, days after storms dumped heavy rain, but water levels were starting to recede.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water did not rise as high as expected. Earlier projections showed about 100 to 150 buildings in the Jackson area faced the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service said the Pearl River had crested at about 35.4 feet. That is short of the major flood stage level of 36 feet.

Some Jackson residents started moving furniture and appliances out of their homes late last week, and others stocked up on sandbags.

Two years ago, torrential rain caused the Pearl River to reach 36.7 feet, and Jackson homes in the hardest-hit neighborhoods were filled with dirty, snake-infested floodwaters.

A bridge crossing the Pearl River near downtown Jackson was closed because of high water. Trees were partly submerged and power lines shook in the strong current Monday. Soccer fields in northeast Jackson were covered with several inches of water, where geese floated. In nearby neighborhoods, some vehicles were partially submerged.

— Associated Press

