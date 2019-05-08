OREGON

Teachers go on strike for increased funding

Tens of thousands of teachers across Oregon walked off the job Wednesday to demand more money for schools, holding signs and wearing red shirts that have become synonymous with a nationwide movement pushing lawmakers to better fund education.

Schools around the state, including Oregon’s largest district, Portland Public Schools, planned to close for part of the day. Most schools offered day care and free-lunch programs.

An estimated 20,000 people massed in a downtown Portland park for a rally before beginning a march through the city. The demonstrators — a mix of teachers, parents and students — wore red to support the “Red for Ed” campaign that has taken hold nationwide and chanted that slogan.

It was one of many protests statewide that called on lawmakers to expand school funding in Oregon, which has some of the largest class sizes and lowest graduation rates in the United States.

The walkout follows a wave of teacher activism that started in West Virginia in 2018 and was followed by Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona and elsewhere. Teachers in North Carolina and South Carolina rallied at their respective state capitols last week to seek more money.

Unlike other states, Oregon teachers say they are not pushing for pay raises or other union demands. They say they are walking out to highlight classroom conditions and how years of low funding has affected learning opportunities.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Insurance claims from wildfires top $12 billion

Insurance claims have topped $12 billion for the November wildfires in California, making them the most expensive in state history.

The figure released Wednesday by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara covers the fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and two Southern California blazes.

Most of the damages relate to the Paradise fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings.

California experienced some of its deadliest and most destructive wildfires in its history in 2017 and 2018. Sweeping fires in late 2017 were previously the most expensive, with claims topping $11.8 billion.

The increasing destruction is making it harder and more costly for people to obtain homeowners insurance.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., the state’s largest utility, filed for bankruptcy in January, stating it could not afford potentially tens of billions of dollars in liability costs related to fires.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Teenager barred from school gets chickenpox

A Kentucky high school student who filed a lawsuit after he was barred from participating in school activities because he was not vaccinated for chickenpox has contracted the illness, his attorney said.

Attorney Christopher Wiest of Covington told the Kentucky Enquirer that Jerome Kunkel, 18, came down with chickenpox last week. Wiest said Kunkel is “fine” and “a little itchy.”

After an outbreak, students who were not vaccinated were ordered to stay away from Our Lady of the Assumption Church school and activities.

Kunkel sued the Northern Kentucky Health Department, claiming the vaccine is against his religious beliefs, and others joined. A judge last month denied the request to return to activities.

Wiest said Tuesday that about half of his clients have contracted chickenpox since filing the case.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man pleads guilty to recruiting for terrorists

Federal authorities say an 18-year-old Texas man has pleaded guilty to recruiting fighters on behalf of a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

Michael Kyle Sewell entered a guilty plea in federal court in Fort Worth on Wednesday to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, prosecutors said.

Sewell admitted to trying to recruit another person to join Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind a 2008 attack in India’s financial capital of Mumbai that killed 166 people.

Prosecutors say Sewell put the person in contact with someone he thought would facilitate joining Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan but was, in fact, an undercover FBI agent.

Sewell is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

— Associated Press

Six people killed in New York fire: Six family members, including four children, were killed early Wednesday when a fire that apparently started on a stove ravaged a Harlem apartment, authorities said. Firefighters, who were called at about 1:40 a.m., found a man and a woman, as well as two girls and two boys ages 3 to 11, in bedrooms of the fifth-floor apartment, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. They were pronounced dead by emergency medical technicians.

— Associated Press