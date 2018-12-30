A truck is parked outside the Los Angeles Times Olympic Facility in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. A computer virus hit the newspaper printing plant in Los Angeles, and at Tribune Publishing newspapers across the country. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The origins of a suspected computer attack that disrupted the Los Angeles Times and Tribune Publishing newspapers remain unclear.

San Diego Union-Tribune Publisher Jeff Light described the incident on the newspaper’s website as an apparent “malicious attack on the company by computer hackers.” The issue caused delivery delays and left paid death notices and classified ads out of Saturday editions of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other newspapers.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security says the agency was aware of the reports and working with the government and industry partners to understand the situation.

The Los Angeles Times was also impacted. That newspaper cited individuals with knowledge of the situation in reporting that the attack appeared to be a form of ransomware.

