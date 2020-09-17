“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” Osaka said on Twitter. “My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have time to prepare for the clay — these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.”
Osaka would not have been a favorite on the clay surface. The U.S. Open title was her third major tournament title.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.