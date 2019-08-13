DOVER, Del. — Federal safety regulators have cited two contractors following the death of a worker at Delaware’s port of Wilmington earlier this year.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Enerfab Process Solutions & Fabricated Products Inc., along with Industrial Services Group Inc., were cited for exposing employees to fall hazards. The companies face $687,619 in penalties.

Employees of the two contractors, doing business as Universal Blastco, were renovating a 1.5 million gallon above-ground storage tank at an orange juice processing facility in January when an employee fell 40 feet from a scaffold into the tank.

OSHA issued citations for hazards involving scaffolding and lack of fall protection, and for electrical, confined space, and respiratory protection violations.

Enerfab is contesting the citations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.