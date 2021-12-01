Laney was released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.
“We’ve gone from no walking to a wheelchair to a walker and now to crutches,” Christie Perdue told WOOD-TV. “Her goal was to go home on crutches.”
Mike Perdue died, along with the pilot and a couple. The crash is being investigated by a federal transportation agency.
“Our community has just surrounded us with love,” Christie Perdue said. “Laney’s getting letters from schools all over Michigan, letters from New York and Minnesota, and we are just so grateful.”