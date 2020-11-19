Honorees will be celebrated Saturday at the first 2020 Out100 Virtual Honoree Induction Ceremony, which will stream live at 8 p.m. EDT at Out.com/Out100Live.
Others who made this year’s list include Donald Trump’s niece, the psychologist and author Mary Trump, former baseball player Billy Bean, teen rapper Kidd Kenn and actors Lili Reinhardt, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bennett and Dashaun Wesley. Several members of President-elect Joe Biden’s team made the Out100 list, including Jamal Brown, Reggie Greer and Karine Jean-Pierre.
