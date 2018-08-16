DOVER, Del. — A slam on the brakes sent chicken fat spilling onto a Delaware road, shutting down the slickened lanes for nearly two hours.

Delaware State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz tells the News Journal that the tractor-trailer that hit the brakes at a light Wednesday had a tarp covering the fowl fat. With the sudden motion, the cargo overflowed, pouring over the sides of the truck and onto the asphalt.

Traffic was limited to one lane during the cleanup.

No one was injured. Further details haven’t been released.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

