The debris fell in his eye while cleaning his backyard, but he didn’t notice until he woke up with a distressed eye this morning. Since he was uninsured, a few of his friends recommended the van parked at the Job Placement Center on Lancaster Avenue as a potential solution to his problem.

The van, which is run by St. Francis Healthcare, aims to provide primary care services to residents of underserved communities who are uninsured or reluctant to visit health care providers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many have avoided their routine checkups for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Nationwide, more than ⅓ of U.S. adults, not including the elderly, have delayed health care out of fear of being infected with the virus, according to a February 2021 report from the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research institution based in Washington, D.C. Delayed health care can lead to chronic or new health conditions worsening or going unnoticed, according to Dulce Gonzalez, a research associate in the Health Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

Lisa Schieffert, manager of community health and wellbeing for St. Francis Healthcare, acknowledged the hesitancy that many residents were feeling toward addressing their health needs in a hospital or doctor’s office during the pandemic.

“One thing that we were seeing early on when our van resumed its services during COVID was reluctance on the part of the community to come into the hospital, especially those who were uninsured and have chronic conditions,” Schieffert said. “That hesitancy really was around that fear of ‘Am I going to go to the hospital and get COVID?’”

More than 40 percent of adults with one or more chronic health conditions delayed health care because of the pandemic, according to the Urban Center report. Delay in treatment for chronic conditions can lead to worsening health and rising costs down the road, Gonzalez said.

“It’s especially concerning for people with chronic health conditions and for children who have higher needs who have to get immunizations that are super critical for them to be able to thrive and be healthy,” Gonzalez said. “If they’re postponing these during the pandemic, there’s deeper implications.”

As a result of community hesitancy, Schieffert, alongside Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, developed several safety protocols for the van to alleviate the COVID-19-related fears held by many residents.

Nurses and medical assistants don personal protective equipment at all times and screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter the bus. The safety protocols have caused the amount of patient traffic to increase to levels seen before the pandemic, Schieffert said.

“Our volume has returned to pre-COVID volume so we are seeing some success in bringing back people to the van to resume their health care services,” Schieffert said. “That has gone a long way for us in terms of better managing, for example, diabetes so that these individuals are not being treated in the emergency department.”

Bonita Penn, a nurse practitioner for St. Francis Healthcare, described how the van has eliminated some of the barriers that underserved communities face in getting health care. The van’s longstanding 20-year relationship with the community and its residents has built trust and mitigated any hesitation or reluctance in residents receiving care, Penn said.

“A lot of times, one of the huge barriers is just access to health care overall,” Penn said. “Being able to go out into the community and see patients and meet them where they are and meet their needs close to their home is a huge barrier that we can eliminate.”

The van stops in locations where people typically congregate, such as churches, shelters and soup kitchens.