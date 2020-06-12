Six people — five men and one woman — were injured and are described as stable, authorities said. Four drove themselves to hospitals.
Separately, a man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in northeast Philadelphia’s Juniata neighborhood, police said.
Gunfire in the Kensington neighborhood resulted in leg wounds to two people, authorities said. They were described as in stable condition.
And a shooting in the Fairmount neighborhood, close to Philadelphia’s row of art museums, sent two men to the hospital, authorities said.
