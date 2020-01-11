Authorities said no one was injured during the shootout.

No arrests have been made, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement late Saturday morning, authorities said they do not believe the incident was “connected to terrorist activity.”

Security at the venue is extremely tight in light of President Donald Trump’s plans to attend the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. Events in the Superdome start Monday evening.