The retired Marine general resigned as defense secretary last December in a military policy dispute with Trump.
Mattis joked the label didn’t bother him because he “earned his spurs on the battlefield,” while Trump “earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor.”
The annual roast, hosted by New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan, draws luminaries from finance and politics.
