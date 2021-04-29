According to COPA, although Young was naked when officers broke into her apartment, she was immediately handcuffed. It said an officer attempted to partially cover the woman with a jacket 30 seconds after police entered, and she was more fully covered with a blanket a few seconds later. Young remained handcuffed for nearly 10 minutes after which she was allowed to dress and then handcuffed again. In total, Young was handcuffed for nearly 17 minutes.