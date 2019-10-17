Rialmo said LeGrier swung a bat at him in December 2015 when he responded to a domestic disturbance call. Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability contended Rialmo overreacted and made differing statements. Investigators cast doubt on whether LeGrier swung at officers.
A jury awarded a $1.05 million to LeGrier’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, but a judge reversed it, noting jurors also found Rialmo feared for his life.
The City Council awarded $16 million to Jones’ family.
