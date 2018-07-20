This aerial photo shows fire damage to the Golf Pyramid House Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Wadsworth, Ill. Fire officials say no people were hurt but a dog died in the Tuesday fire. The Gold Pyramid House was built in 1977 as a private residence but has since opened for public tours. (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP) (Associated Press)

WADSWORTH, Ill. — An estimated $3 million in fire and water damage following a fire at a pyramid home guarded by a pharaoh statue in suburban Chicago may force the owners to knock the tourist attraction down.

Spokeswoman Yolanda Fierro says if the Gold Pyramid House’s owners decide to demolish, they will replace the structure in Wadsworth with a “bigger and better” pyramid.

Fierro says the owners have determined the water damage from firefighting efforts Tuesday was too extensive, but that the fire damage is limited to a couple of rooms.

The Gold Pyramid House was built in 1977 as a private residence but was later opened for public tours. A 55-foot-tall (17-meter-tall) statue of Ramses II stands outside.

The six-story structure has a moat and contains a replica of King Tut’s tomb.

