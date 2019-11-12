Parts of upper stories collapsed Oct. 12 , killing three workers.

The company’s statement said it has hired contractors Kolb Grading LLC and its affiliate Dem/Tech, and is working with the city and other agencies to finish the demolition plan.

It says consultants will do seismic monitoring of nearby businesses and neighborhoods.

The company says it’s also working on a plan to set up a protected walkway so the adjacent Saenger Theatre can reopen in early December.

