SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Authorities say an oxygen tanker truck has crashed and caused an explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area, closing a key highway and forcing evacuations at a medical clinic.

However, no injuries are reported.

California Highway Patrol Officer John Sloat says 911 callers reported a blast Wednesday that caused buildings to shake at the Kaiser outpatient clinic in Santa Rosa.

Sloat says the tanker hit something and sprung a leak. There are no flames but hazardous materials crews are at the scene.

U.S. 101, which runs nearby, is closed in both directions.

Kaiser tells KNTV that patients were able to evacuate from the clinic.

The clinic is a few blocks from Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

