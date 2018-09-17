St. Louis Cardinals (82-68, third in NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-66, first in NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (15-4, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Braves: Michael Foltynewicz (11-9, 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis has enjoyed an offensive surge from Marcell Ozuna as of late. He’s batting .333 with nine hits and a home run in the past week. The Braves enter the matchup with a six and a half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta is hitting a collective .259 on the season, led by Nick Markakis’ mark of .307. The Cardinals are 21-8 in Mikolas’ starts this season. St. Louis’ lineup has 167 home runs this year, led by Matt Carpenter’s mark of 35. Freddie Freeman helped the Braves earn a 6-5 win when these two teams last met on July 1. He went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Martinez is hitting .301 with 147 hits and 16 home runs in 140 games this year for the Cardinals. Matt Adams has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for St. Louis. Freddie Freeman is hitting .304 with 174 hits and 21 home runs in 149 games this year for the Braves. Ronald Acuna has one home run and four RBIs while slugging .610 over his past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs. Braves: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs.

BRAVES INJURIES: The Atlanta Braves placed LHP Luiz Gohara on the 60-day disabled list with left shoulder soreness on Friday.

