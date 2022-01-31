Campbell provided some details about the inspection four months ago, including that there has been a 26-ton posted weight limit on the bridge since 2014.
As with previous inspections, the Sept. 29 examination rated the steel K-frame bridge a 4 on a scale from 0 to 9, which is deemed a poor rating.
The structure, built five decades ago, is one of six bridges with similar designs in the state. Campbell said the reasons it failed and collapsed remain unclear and are the subject of investigations.
There were no fatalities in the collapse, but a few people required hospital treatment, and as of Monday, one adult was still getting care inside a UPMC facility, a hospital system spokesperson said.
The collapse occurred hours before President Biden arrived in Pittsburgh to promote a federal infrastructure law that has earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge work.
Campbell said $25.3 million in National Highway Performance Program funds will be spent to rebuild the bridge.
— Associated Press
N.Y. district attorney declines to pursue case against Cuomo: An Upstate New York district attorney said Monday that he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew M. Cuomo, becoming the latest prosecutor to decline to pursue a criminal case over sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor. Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said there was "not a sufficient legal basis" to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegation made by Virginia Limmiatis, who said Cuomo ran his fingers across the chest of her shirt at a public event. Oakes said the decision was based solely on a legal assessment and that he found Limmiatis to be reliable and reasonable.
— Associated Press