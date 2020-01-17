The awards will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The Producers Guild Awards have a history of forecasting the Academy Awards. In 21 out of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has corresponded with the Oscar best picture winner, including “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” the past two years.

Brad Pitt and Octavia Spencer will be some of the stars honored for their producing work at the ceremony.