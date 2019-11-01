The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old Smith was pulled over after deputies clocked him going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.

No drugs were found on any of the players, but a search found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge inside a duffel back in the rear of the SUV. Smith was the only one cited.

Packers officials say they are aware of the situation and declined to comment further.

Smith’s first court appearance is scheduled Monday.

