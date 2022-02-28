Marano and Dykes were free on $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day within moments of each other and at the same location, according to court documents.
Authorities have not said how they found the women in Cambodia.
Dykes’ lawyer, Heath Harris, told The Dallas Morning News that their fleeing wasn’t evidence of guilt. He said the women feared Charles Beltran, who was also charged in the death.
“I don’t believe they fled because they felt they were guilty of murder,” Harris said. “I believe they fled because they are concerned for their safety and they didn’t want to have to cooperate against the co-defendant.”